Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown 5.0 may be restricted to COVID-19 hotspots

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government may continue lockdown beyond May 31 in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad amid rising coronavirus cases. The government may provide relaxation in non-red zones to revive economic activities. The government may wait for the Centre’s announcement and later issue its notification. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar at different forums on Friday hinted that Lockdown 5.0 is inevitable in Mumbai, Pune and Thane and other hotspots. Both have said the government was not keen to summarily lift the lockdown to avoid a revival of virus but in favour of lifting it in a staggered manner.

However, Thackeray and Pawar have indicated that the government may further announce relaxation in non-red zones from June 1 onwards with certain riders.

Home Department officer told FPJ, "The chase virus model adopted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in addition to increase in screening, detection and treatment are yielding positive results in Greater Mumbai. The doubling rate in Dharavi has slowed down to 21 days and 19 days in Worli, the mortality rate in Greater Mumbai is 3.25 per cent which the government and BMC want to bring down to zero.’’ He informed that the Chief Minister has directed the administration to pursue with the Centre for the commencement of suburban railway services for staff from the essential services to commute.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has proposed that suburban trains need to ply between 6 am and 10 am and in the evening during 5 pm and 8 pm only for staff from the essential services. Further, the government may allow the opening of non-essential good shops in a limited way excluding containment zones by strictly adhering to social distancing and hygiene norms. The schools will remain shut though online teaching will begin from the second week of June.

In Pune where progressive cases have surged to 7,223 with 3,484 active cases, the district administration may allow the opening of non essential good shops and other establishments excluding containment zones. In Thane where progressive cases have surged to 8,638 with 5,737 active cases, the district administration will not allow opening of offices, hotels and restaurants during Lockdown 5.0.

‘’The transfer of migrant workers in their respective home districts is being constantly observed as new coronavirus positive cases are detected which is putting additional burden on the district administration,’’ said the officer. Therefore, the district administration will take call with regard to relaxation depending on ground-level situation.

State has relaxed lockdown norms and permitted industries to function however, due to the migration of labourers, challenges might be faced. This will take some time to resolve however, in due course, the situation will become normal again, the officer said.