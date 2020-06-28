Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Biggest single-day spike of 5,493 cases; 156 new deaths

Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626, a health official said.

The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of deaths grew to 7,429, the official said.

Of the 156 fatalities reported on Sunday, 60 had taken place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining patients had succumbed to the infection before that, although COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their deaths earlier, he said.