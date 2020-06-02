Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 2,287 new cases in the state, 103 deaths on Tuesday

For the 16th time in 17 days, there were 2,287 new corona cases, including 103 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state toll to 72,300 and 2,465 deaths until now. For the third time this week, the state has recorded more than 100 Covid-19 deaths in a single day. The highest number of deaths in a single day, 116, was recorded on May 29, preceded by 105 deaths on May 27.

Forty-nine of the 103 deaths were in Mumbai, followed by 10 in Pune and Mira-Bhayandar, six in Raigad and Satara, five in Solapur, four each in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, three each in Sangli, Akola and one each in Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

State officials attributed the high fatalities to book-keeping and said “Of the total deaths reported on Tuesday, 38 deaths occurred in the last two days and the remaining 65 were from May 1 to May 30.”