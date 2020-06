Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 4

COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra spiked by 122 on Wednesday, the highest in a single day, including 49 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the death toll to 2,587.

The number of cases shot up by 2,560 to 74,860. A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 32,329 so far, a statement from state Health Department said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 9,484 on Wednesday as 422 more people were found to have contracted the infection.