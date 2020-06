Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 25

Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday reported 226 new cases of coronavirus. The twin city's has recorded total 85 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday notched 208 Covid-19 deaths - down by 40 from Tuesday's 248 fatalities, while recording a new high of 3,890 positive cases. The deaths again shot up from the June's lowest of 62 to 208, including 72 on Wednesday and the rest (136) reconciled figures of the unconfirmed fatalities in the recent past.

Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll. With this, the state death toll climbed from Tuesday's 6,531 to 6,739 and total cases shot up to 142,900 till date, both being the highest in the country.