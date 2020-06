Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 25

With the addition of 1,182 COVID- 19 positive cases, the number of patients in Maharashtra's Thane district went up to 24,674 on Wednesday. With 29 persons succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in the district grew to 841. Of the total 1,182 positive cases in Thane district, as many as 321 were reported from Navi Mumbai, followed by 222 in Kalyan Dombivali and 197 in Thane city.

Meanwhile, As many as 3,890 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of patients to 1,42,900. Coronavirus also claimed the lives of as many as 208 people, taking the state's fatality count to 6,739.