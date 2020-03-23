Coronavirus in India and Mumbai: Important precautions to keep your loved ones safe during lockdown

Here are some measures you can take to keep the virus at bay:

1. After buying milk, wash milk bags first/bottle and also your hands thoroughly.

2. If a person is sick avoid contact with that person. Maintain at least three feet distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. According WHO, since we touch many surfaces with our hands, the virus can be easily picked. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.

4. While scientists are trying their best to develop a vaccine, in the meantime one can avoid going to gyms, swimming pool and other exercise areas, where surface contact or air-borne contamination is inevitable.

5. Maintain good respiratory hygiene, meaning cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

6. If you are not feeling well stay at home. If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

7. Amid coronavirus outbreak, avoid public transport. Ola and Uber may be used when absolutely unavoidable, or else avoid shared transport.

8. One should also be informed on the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider, your national and local public health authority or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.