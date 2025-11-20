 Mumbai News: Technical Glitch Hits Versova–Ghatkopar Metro, Commuters Face Evening Delays On Wednesday
Mumbai News: Technical Glitch Hits Versova–Ghatkopar Metro, Commuters Face Evening Delays On Wednesday

Mumbai’s Versova–Ghatkopar Metro corridor (Mumbai Metro One) experienced a technical snag during peak evening hours on Wednesday, causing delayed train services and overcrowding at several stations. While the operator swiftly restored operations, passengers vented frustration online over the disruption.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro | representative/ File Photo

Mumbai’s Versova–Ghatkopar Metro corridor (Mumbai Metro One) suffered a technical snag on Wednesday evening, leading to delayed services and overcrowding across several stations. The disruption occurred between Versova and Azad Nagar, leaving commuters stranded and prompting a wave of complaints on social media.

Operator Issues Update

The operator issued a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle at 5:32 pm:

“Trains are running at delayed intervals between Versova and Azad Nagar. Services at other stations are regular, with an additional train being inducted. Regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your support.”

Commuters Report Overcrowding

Videos shared by passengers on various social platforms showed heavy crowds building on platforms. One user reported a breakdown at 5:08 pm, while another noted at 5:21 pm that trains were not heading towards Versova. Others mentioned that only one track was operational at DN Nagar.

article-image

Operations Restored

By 5:41 pm, Mumbai Metro One confirmed that normal operations had resumed:

“Train services have been normalised and are running as per schedule. We appreciate your support.”

Public Reaction

Despite the restoration, many commuters expressed frustration online, citing the sudden delay and resulting rush at multiple stations. The incident underscores the challenges of maintaining uninterrupted metro services during peak hours.

