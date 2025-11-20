Samajwadi Party Quits MVA To Contest Maharashtra Local Elections Independently

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) president Abu Asim Azmi | X - @abuasimazmi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Wednesday that it will leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and contest upcoming local body elections in Mumbai and Maharashtra independently.

Congress’s Solo Move Triggers SP Decision

SP leader Abu Asim Azmi said the decision followed the Congress’s move to contest the BMC elections independently. The SP will field candidates in 150 of 227 BMC seats and contest all local elections statewide without allies.

Allegations Against Congress

Azmi criticised Congress, saying: “A big party like the Congress only wants to take, not give. They don’t even call us for alliance meetings,” urging introspection. He added that proper alliances improve election results, but Congress has failed to show leadership, despite projecting itself as a national force.

SP’s Election Strategy

The party will start distributing nomination forms from November 20 and contest in all areas where it sees a winnable chance. Azmi claimed, “Last time, we were offered just two seats without any discussion.”

Warning to MNS and Political Shifts

Azmi accused the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, of insulting North Indians and warned that any party aligning with MNS would face electoral losses. He also hinted that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray might join forces for civic elections, with the political scenario shifting after Congress went solo and Sena (UBT) responded sharply.

(With PTI inputs)