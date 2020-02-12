Coronavirus: 40 of 41 samples test negative in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The swab samples of 40 of the total 41 people quarantined in Maharashtra after returning from the Chinese regions affected by novel Coronavirus outbreak have tested negative, the state government said on Wednesday.

While 39 of them were discharged from isolation facilities by Tuesday evening, two others remained admitted at Naidu hospital in Pune and at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, respectively.

Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has stated that samples of 40 people who were admitted to the isolation facilities have tested negative in laboratory tests, while reports of the remaining one person is expected on Thursday.

As many as 27,894 people have undergone screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport in Mumbai since January 18, an official release stated.

"Until now 173 people have returned to Maharashtra from the areas affected by the novel Coronavirus (in China).

Of them, 90 passengers have completed the 14-day follow up period while follow-up of the rest is taken," it stated.

While all the people arriving from China are being admitted to isolation facilities and their swab samples are being sent to the NIV, whereas those arriving from other Coronavirus-affected areas are being kept under observation for 14 days.

No positive case is reported from Maharashtra so far.