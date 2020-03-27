Corona delays bridge and road repair work, monsoon preparedness takes a hit in Mumbai

Mumbai: More than 360 road construction and repair works and 235 bridges related work that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initiated before the Coronavirus scare has now come to a grinding halt. Moreover, the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work too has been impacted.
As all significant pre-monsoon related work has been impeded, it is expected that Mumbaikars' are likely to face a lot of difficulties this monsoon. Although the lockdown is expected to get over by April 14, still there will be very little time left after that to finish these pending tasks on time.
Given the constraints it is operating it is wondered as to how the civic body will be able to complete the given tasks in time. To avert any trouble to Mumbaikars during monsoon, the civic administration commenced 360 roads construction and repair works.
Reconstruction work was started on 11 dilapidated bridges which were declared dangerous. Besides 224 minor bridges repair work was initiated in October 2019, after taking permission from the civic standing committee.
Work on most minor bridges is nearing completion however work on 11 dilapidated bridges had started just before the coronavirus scare. "As laborers have left the city due to pandemic, all work has come to a standstill.
Coronavirus has affected the construction industry worldwide and not just Mumbai's civic works," said a senior official from roads department. Even after the lockdown is revoked from April 14, the civic work will take another 15 more days time for workers to come back.
Furthermore, availability of construction raw material including cement, sand, steel also needs to be factored in, added the official. The state and the civic body is handling the critical situation on a war footing.
However, once the virus scare is alleviated the entire world is expected to witness severe financial disturbances which will be another biggest challenge, asserted the official. Civic Chief Praveen Pardeshi remained unavailable for any comment on the queries that FPJ send on the issue.
