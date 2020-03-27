Corona delays bridge and road repair work, monsoon preparedness takes a hit in Mumbai

Mumbai: More than 360 road construction and repair works and 235 bridges related work that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initiated before the Coronavirus scare has now come to a grinding halt. Moreover, the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work too has been impacted.

As all significant pre-monsoon related work has been impeded, it is expected that Mumbaikars' are likely to face a lot of difficulties this monsoon. Although the lockdown is expected to get over by April 14, still there will be very little time left after that to finish these pending tasks on time.

Given the constraints it is operating it is wondered as to how the civic body will be able to complete the given tasks in time. To avert any trouble to Mumbaikars during monsoon, the civic administration commenced 360 roads construction and repair works.