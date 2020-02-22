Mumbai: BMC razes 301 illegal structures to widen banks of Dahisar river to prevent flooding during monsoon

After years of delay and facing series of protests, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally a step closer to rejuvenate the Dahisar river, even as the rejuvenation of Mithi and other two rivers, Poisar and Oshiwara, remains a distant dream. Also, BMC on Friday cleared 256 unauthorised structures on the banks of Dahisar river and 45 illegal structures from the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg.

In all, 301 illegal structures were razed by BMC to widen the banks of Dahisar river to prevent flooding and ensure easy flow of water during monsoon.

Among the illegal structures on the banks of Dahisar river, BMC has razed 206 illegal structures, while local residents demolished 50 illegal structures. Also, 45 structures were razed on the LBS Marg. After clearing the encroachments, a 2,065-feet long wall is planned to be constructed on the river banks. Of which, a length of 1,045 feet has been constructed and the remaining 1,020 feet was encroached, which was cleared on Friday.