Corona cases: Signs of improvement in Mira Bhayandar

Bhayandar: As the number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 21,000-mark, the overall statistics related to the deadly disease has been a mixed bag of sorts for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). While the rising trajectory of positive cases in the twin-city is witnessing a marginal dip for the past couple of days, the overall recovery rate has further improved to 90.02 percent.

The improvement in recovery rate has ensured that the Mira Bhayandar’s active cases has been limited to 1,444 patients who are undergoing treatment at various private and public healthcare facilities. However, the case fatality rate (CFR), which continues to hover above 3.1 percent, remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll has climbed to 662.

Notably, 1,198 recoveries in the past one week outweighed the 969 new positive cases that have been reported during the corresponding period. As many as 139 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 21,106, the MBMC’s health department data shows that 19,000 patients have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. The Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital, MBMC’s own dedicated COVID-19 care centre in Bhayandar, has taken care of around 4,000 patients since 30, March-2020.

As per the MBMC records, as many as 62,566 people were under observation, even as a total of 89,150 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 67,351 tested negative, 21,106 positive and reports of 690 people are still awaited. As many as 7,903 swabs have been collected in the past seven days.