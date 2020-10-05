Corona-19: Downward trend continues in Maharashtra

Mumbai: New cases dipped to 13,702 and deaths 326 in the state on Sunday, increasing the total count to 14,43,409, with 38,084 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, Mumbai also witnessed a slight drop in the number of corona cases, with 2,109 new infections and 48 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,14,445 and 9,103 deaths so far.

Of the 326 deaths, 214 were from the past 48 hours, 55 were from last week and the remaining 57 were from the period before. Of the total deaths, 95 occurred in Pune, followed by 93 in MMR, 36 in Nagpur, 29 in Kolhapur, 25 in Nashik, 19 in Latur, 14 in Aurangabad and 12 in Akola, while three deaths were from other states.

Fresh infections have not gone up in almost two weeks. However, officials said that they have to wait for more time to draw any conclusions as there are chances that cases are likely to rise in the backdrop of fresh relaxations in the lockdown.

Statistics released by the state health department showed that fresh infections were rising till the second week of September, but later they went on a downward trend.

In the first week of September, the Covid-19 cases reported were 130,789, second week — 153,972, third week — 148,365, fourth week — 126,773 and in the past five days (till October 3), it has reported 79,708 infections.

“The trend is relieving as it indicates that the situation is coming under control. It also signifies that we are on the right path. However, we will have to wait for some time to reach any conclusion as fresh relaxations will come into effect from October 5, which may result in a surge in cases,” said a senior official from the state health department.

So far, a total of 71.11 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 22.09 lakh people, in-home quarantine and over 27,939 in institutional quarantine.