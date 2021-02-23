Cops watching those spreading lockdown rumours: Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in some districts of the state recently and local-level action, like night curfew, has been initiated.

Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of states fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (Feb 20) and Sunday (Feb 21), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,06,094.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amaravati district in wake of the spike in cases.