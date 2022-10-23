Cops arrest the fourth suspect in Thane shootings | Representative image

Thane: A day after Thane city was rocked by two firing incidents, the Naupada police on Saturday arrested a fourth person in connection with the shootings, which claimed the life of a history-sheeter. The suspect was identified as Shashikant Vatkar, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Speaking about the arrest, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Dhumal said, “We were in search of the auto-rickshaw driver who took three other accused to the firing spots. Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid and Vatkar was held from Khartan Road.”

Two shootings reported Since Friday

The first shooting occurred in the wee hours of Friday at Ghantali Temple Road where property dealer Ashwin Gamre, 27, was allegedly shot by Bipin Mishra, 38, and Saurav Shinde, 27.

The second shootout took place near the Mama Bhanja hills locality of Vartak Nagar at around 10:30am. This time, Ganesh Sudhakar Jadhav alias Kala Ganya, who has more than two dozen criminal cases against him, was fatally shot at. The assaults were the fallout of previous enmity, said the Crime Branch.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Thane police chief Jai Jeet Singh had formed multiple teams for probing the case.