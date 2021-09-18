Congress will once again form govt in Punjab: Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut after Amarinder Singh resigns ahead of assembly polls

After a much infighting in Punjab Congress since few months, today Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Chief Minister nearly four months before the assembly elections in the state. However, Singh will be continuing as a member of the Congress party.

Reacting to his resignation from the CM post, Maharashtra Congress leader Nitin Raut said that Congress will once again form the government in Punjab with an absolute majority. Raut who is the Energy Minister of Maharashtra tweeted in Hindi after the CM's resignation.

Punjab will be going for Assembly Elections in March 2022, the Congress is yet to role its list of candidates due to this sudden development in the state party unit.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh while resigning from his post as CM said, he resigned as he felt humiliated. At the same time, he said the "future politics option is always there and I will use that option".

"I have given my resignation. The future politics option is always there and I will use that option," the Chief Minister, who was active in the politics for 52 years, told the media after resigning from the post.

Without mincing words, he clarified that, "I have not resigned from myself".

"I am in Congress, will discuss with my colleagues and then decide the future course of action," he said.

Justifying his decision on his resignation in less than six months of the state going to polls, Amarinder Singh said, in the past two months the high command summoned the legislators thrice.

"I had decided in the morning. I had spoken to the Congress President in the morning. I had told her I am resigning," Amarinder Singh said.

According to some senior party leaders, the high command had categorically asked Amarinder Singh to step down.

The minute-by-minute changing political tussle began at about 11.42 p.m. on Friday when Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat tweeted about the decision to hold an urgent CLP meeting on Saturday.

Almost 10 minutes later state party chief Navjot Sidhu directed all the MLAs to be present at the CLP meeting.

The announcement by Rawat was seen as an indication from the high command to appoint the new incumbent under whose helm the party will go to Assembly polls, slated in March 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:50 PM IST