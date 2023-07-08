Congress To Counter Government Over Farmer's Issue, Inflation In Upcoming Monsoon Session: Nana Patole

PTI

The Congress shall counter the government over issues like inflation, unemployment and the issues bothering the farmers in the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, MPCC President Nana Patole has said.

“Farmers are in trouble due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The relief announced by government has not reached them yet. Soybean, onion, banana crops are not fetching expected rates while cotton is lying at farmers’ houses. We are already in July, yet sowing has not begun at several places due to lack of rains. These issues need to be discussed and relief measures need to be implemented immediately. Congress will also raise the issues of inflation, unemployment and farmers at the monsoon session,” Patole said as he addressed a press conference here at the state party headquarters on Saturday.

Shinde, Ajit Pawar parroting Modi-Shah script

Patole also lashed out at the BJP for splitting. “The leaders from breakaway groups of the Shiv Sena and NCP are reading out the script given by PM Modi and Amit Shah,” he said adding that Ajit Pawar is using the same language that Eknath Shinde used when he left Shiv Sena, this is not a coincidence but a script given by Modi-Shah.

Congress has no traitors

While commenting on questions related to possibility of a group of Congress legislators breaking away, Patole said, “Some people have left Shiv Sena and NCP, but no one will leave Congress.” He also added that some people have been consciously spreading rumours, but that won’t materialize. “For a traitor everybody looks like a traitor, but there are no traitors in the Congress,” he said.

Patole accused the BJP of splitting opposition parties with the aim of eliminating them. “Common people do not like this politics of BJP, the ground reality is that they are not getting support in the constituencies of the rebel leaders,” he said.