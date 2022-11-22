Congress party will fight to get crop insurance compensation to farmers: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Days after party MP Mr Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP government for the farmers distress, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Tuesday announced that the party will launch a drive to get compensation to the farmers from the insurance companies.

‘’The farmers of the state are going through a big crisis. The entire kharif season has been disrupted due to heavy rains and floods. Farmers in the state have paid their crop insurance premiums but are yet to receive government assistance or compensation from crop insurance companies. Farmers are being looted openly by insurance companies with the blessings of the Modi government,’’ claimed Patole. He announced that the Congress party will fight to get compensation to the farmers.

Patole said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra thousands of farmers met Gandhi and said that they had suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods and that they had not yet received help from crop insurance companies.

Government have decided to fight for the help of these farmers

‘’Seeing the pain expressed by them, we have decided to fight for the help of these farmers. For this, crop insurance help desks will be established in all district and taluka congress committee offices in the state. Farmers who have paid the crop insurance premium but have not yet received the compensation, the name, mobile number and receipt (xerox) of the crop insurance will be collected in the crop insurance room of the District Congress Committee,’’ he said.

Patole further said that the Congress party will follow up and fight the battle to get crop insurance for the farmers of the state.

‘’Crop insurance companies are making huge profits with government blessings. Instead of helping farmers, insurance companies are looting poor farmers. Their arbitrariness will not be tolerated anymore. The Congress party will launch a special drive against these companies. If the insurance companies do not pay proper compensation to the farmers, those companies will not be allowed to work in Maharashtra,’’ he warned.

Koshyari is not qualified for the post of Governor

Patole said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is repeatedly insulting great men and social reformers of Maharashtra. BJP's agenda is to insult great men. Besides, BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi also made objectionable statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ironically, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has come to the rescue of the Governor and Trivedi.

Fadnavis no longer has the right to take Shivaji Maharaj's name. BJP leaders and Sangh puppets installed by them in various positions are showing their intellectual bankruptcy by repeatedly making controversial statements about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and insulting him by spreading false information,’’ he said.