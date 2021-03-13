Congress smells a scam in the purchase of sanitzation spray pump by BJP-led MBMC

Always in the news-mostly for the wrong reasons, skeletons keep tumbling out of the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) closet at regular intervals. The unholy trend has continued even during the pandemic. The local Congress unit led by municipal corporator- Rajeev Mehra dropped a bombshell on Friday alleging massive anomalies in the purchase of sanitzation spray pumps which was distributed to local housing societies in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road by ward committee member- Saji. I.P.

Speaking to media persons, Mehra said that not only were the pumps procured illegally and at highly inflated prices but the signatures of the then ward committee chairperson were also forged on a letter head recommending the purchase.

Interestingly both- the member and the chairperson are from the BJP. Terming the charges as wild and baseless, Saji I.P said, “I have done nothing wrong. This is a desperate attempt by the Congress to defame me. Regarding the bogus letter head I myself have requested the MBMC and the police to check the authenticity of the document. Moreover, the civic administration has given a clean chit to the procurement process long back.”

“This is a clear case of misappropriation of public money and forgery which should be dealt strictly. All those responsible should be punished. We have demanded a detailed probe and action within 15 days failing which an agitation will be launched,” said Mehra. It has been alleged that more than 100 spray pumps were purchased at the cost of nearly Rs. 10 lakh with public funds and distributed to select societies with stickers printed with the members name on each pump.

Earlier, the MBMC was caught on the wrong foot when a BJP member exposed a scam in the purchase of consumables for various healthcare facilities including institutional quarantine units and Covid care centers which were set up for isolation and treatment amid the deadly pandemic.