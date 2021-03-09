COVID-19 in Mira Bhayandar: Amid surge in cases, MBMC paces-up vaccination drive

Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has rolled up its sleeves to pace-up the vaccination drive. MBMC's health department has administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a total of 18,490 beneficiaries, including 8,028 senior citizens above 60 years and 1,297 beneficiaries with co-morbidities in the age bracket of 45 to 59 years till Tuesday evening.

The beneficiaries include 6,176 health care workers (HCW) and 2,989 frontline workers (FLW) have been inoculated with their first dose so far. This apart from 3,210 HCW’s and 117 FLW’s who received their second doses. As of now the MBMC has kept the day’s target at 2,800 doses at sessions planned at eight government and four private health care facilities across the twin-city.

On Tuesday, the MBMC managed to clock an average of 90.86 percent by administering an overall total of 2,544 (first and second) doses at all twelve vaccination centers. “The MBMC personnel are doing a wonderful job at the vaccination center.