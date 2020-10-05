Congress holds state-wide agitation demanding justice for Hathras gangrape victim

Congress, on Monday, took to the streets of Maharashtra, demanding justice for the Hathras gangrape victim’s family. It accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath and his government of trying to suppress the case.

State unit chief Balasaheb Thorat, who led the agitation in Mumbai, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been trying to hide something from the very beginning pertaining to the gangrape and murder of the Dalit girl in Hathras, UP. “The victim's family was not allowed to meet anyone. By restricting the leader of the opposition and even banning the press from visiting the family, it's clear that the government is desperately trying to save someone,” he said.

Terming the gangrape as an inhumane incident, Thorat said the UP government’s actions and the police behaviour will have to be condemned by one and all. “The manner in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were treated by the UP police while they were trying to raise their voices against the injustice done to the Dalit girl and her family, was highly offensive and reprehensible,” he said.

“It is shocking that the local BJP leaders and former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are holding meetings in support of the accused to suppress the Hathras case. The victim's family has been isolated from the community using police force. The CM of Uttar Pradesh has handled this matter in a very insensitive manner. He has tried to divert attention from the original incident by making ridiculous and false allegations that the opposition wants to cause riots,” said Thorat. He added that the Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry to be done by the Supreme Court.