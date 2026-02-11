 Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai

Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai

The Bombay High Court has been slamming the BMC for a lack of effective measures to control the rising air pollution in Mumbai. The city has more than 2200 active construction sites, and many do not comply with the air pollution mitigation guidelines. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai was 121 on Wednesday, with several areas recording AQI above 150.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Congress corporators who are in the opposition in the BMC entered the civic hall for the mayoral election on Wednesday with face masks on, bringing attention to the issue of air pollution in Mumbai. Congress MLA Amin Patel, who was present outside the headquarters, said, “The current major problem faced by Mumbaikars is air pollution. On the first day of the corporation, we demand to take up the agenda of addressing air pollution in the city,” Patel said, adding that the mayor is of Mumbai and not of the BJP.

The Bombay High Court has been slamming the BMC for a lack of effective measures to control the rising air pollution in Mumbai. The city has more than 2200 active construction sites, and many do not comply with the air pollution mitigation guidelines. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai was 121 on Wednesday, with several areas recording AQI above 150.

Commenting on the large hoardings erected on roads outside the BMC headquarters in Fort, with congratulatory messages by Mahayuti leaders for the mayor and the deputy mayor, Patel said, “The newly elected corporators of the ruling party are blatantly violating orders by the Bombay High Court by erecting the massive hoardings. Do we want to give a message to Mumbaikars that we are here to break laws?”

Read Also
'We Will Run Administration As Per Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision': CM Devendra Fadnavis...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care Facility
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters
Punjab: 135 POs Nabbed During 3-Day Drive Against Gangsters

“Mumbai has deteriorated in last four years. Now, as the city has new corporators, the Congress will play the role of the main opposition and raise issues for the betterment of Mumbaikars in terms of health, education, roads, etc.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Maharashtra To Host Global AI For Agriculture Conference In Mumbai On February 22–23
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care...
Shahapur Hospital Without ICU Puts Thousands At Risk; Shiv Sena Demands Immediate Critical Care...
Maharashtra Shocker: Navi Mumbai Cop Kills Wife’s Lover, Travels 191 km To Dispose Body; Arrested
Maharashtra Shocker: Navi Mumbai Cop Kills Wife’s Lover, Travels 191 km To Dispose Body; Arrested
Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered
Thane Man Duped Of ₹1.17 Crore In Fake Facebook, TikTok Store Investment Scam; FIR Registered