Congress Corporators Come With Face Masks, Demand Solution Against Air Pollution In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Congress corporators who are in the opposition in the BMC entered the civic hall for the mayoral election on Wednesday with face masks on, bringing attention to the issue of air pollution in Mumbai. Congress MLA Amin Patel, who was present outside the headquarters, said, “The current major problem faced by Mumbaikars is air pollution. On the first day of the corporation, we demand to take up the agenda of addressing air pollution in the city,” Patel said, adding that the mayor is of Mumbai and not of the BJP.

The Bombay High Court has been slamming the BMC for a lack of effective measures to control the rising air pollution in Mumbai. The city has more than 2200 active construction sites, and many do not comply with the air pollution mitigation guidelines. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai was 121 on Wednesday, with several areas recording AQI above 150.

Commenting on the large hoardings erected on roads outside the BMC headquarters in Fort, with congratulatory messages by Mahayuti leaders for the mayor and the deputy mayor, Patel said, “The newly elected corporators of the ruling party are blatantly violating orders by the Bombay High Court by erecting the massive hoardings. Do we want to give a message to Mumbaikars that we are here to break laws?”

“Mumbai has deteriorated in last four years. Now, as the city has new corporators, the Congress will play the role of the main opposition and raise issues for the betterment of Mumbaikars in terms of health, education, roads, etc.”

