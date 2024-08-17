Congress Appoints Syed Muzaffar Hussain As Working President Of Maharashtra PCC Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Syed Muzaffar Hussain | X

New Delhi, August 16: Ahead of the assembly polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appointed Syed Muzaffar Hussain as the Working President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He further appointed Balasaheb Thorat as a Member while Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan as a special invitee of the Congress Working Committee.

This announcement came after the Election Commission announced legislative assembly election dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, however, it said that polls in Maharashtra were not possible due to security reasons.

The official press release from the All India Congress Committee reads, "Congress President has appointed the following leaders as Member and Special Invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect. Balasaheb Thorat as Member, CWC and Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan as Special Invitee, CWC. Along with this, Congress President has also appointed Syed Muzaffar Hussain as Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee."

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the high demand for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir is the primary reason for not holding elections in Maharashtra.

On being asked about Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, the Chief Election Commissioner said, "Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J-K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th election immediately after this, which is to start with J-K, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct 2 elections together. We cannot announce another election in the middle of the Jammu and Kashmir elections."

He further cited rainfall and the series of festivals that are scheduled in the state. "There are other factors. Rainfall in Maharashtra and the spate of festivals in the state, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Pitrapaksh, Navratri and Diwali, affect the election schedule. All that put together, we thought this is what we can handle, two elections at a time. And it is within six months of the term of the assembly ending, he added.

The tenure of the Haryana state assembly ends on November 3, while that of Maharashtra culminates in November. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 have given a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning seven seats, the Congress 13, and the NCP-SP one, taking the total tally of the alliance 17.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates.

According to the 2019 Assembly poll data, the BJP has 105 MLAs in a House of 288 seats. The combined Shiv Sena had 56 MLAs and the combined NCP had 54 MLAs. Following the split in the NCP and the Sena, the Shinde Sena has 37 MLAs while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 39 MLAs.

The Maharashtra election will see a two-way fight between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, of the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP -Sharad Pawar and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar.