Complete MHADA Projects On Time Or Face Fine: CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday warned that fines would be imposed if building projects are not completed in time. Speaking at an event to draw a lottery for 5,311 flats under the Konkan division of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), he ordered timely completion of projects with quality, failing which the contractors/ builders concerned would be penalised.

Some projects linger so much that they have to be reworked again, Shinde lamented. He said builders who complete MHADA projects on time should be rewarded and given additional incentives, but the projects should be completed on time.

Lottery of 5,311 houses of Konkan MHADA

The lottery of 5,311 houses of Konkan MHADA was drawn on Saturday at an event held at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. While congratulating the winners, Shinde said that the lottery system of MHADA is very transparent. “Nobody works in MHADA based on anyone’s recommendation. As a result, people’s trust in MHADA is increasing. Roti, kapda and makan are the need of the times. The state and Central governments are making efforts in that regard. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this scheme has been launched for both rural and urban segments. More than 30,000 applications have been received and more than 5,000 of them have received housing,” he said.

"Those who are deprived of houses will also get houses in 2nd attempt"

Shinde said that those who are deprived of houses will also get houses in the second attempt. He mentioned that till date nine lakh houses have been given through MHADA and the work of providing houses to mill workers will soon begin. “Buying a house is not the same. We are providing houses in maximum ways in Thane and Mumbai areas, and for that we are also relaxing some rules. As much as we are relaxing the rules, the elderly and everyone will get the benefit. This government is competent and takes decisions in the public interest. This lottery is happening in Thane and because of your love I could become chief minister,” Shinde said.

Stating that it is the first state government in the country to work on infrastructure, Shinde said that Atal Setu is also a game changer project of this government. “Work is also underway to combat traffic congestion and will be remedied soon,” he said, adding that India’s economy is trying to reach the third place in the world and Maharashtra will play an important role in this.

At the lottery event, many dignitaries, including housing minister Atul Save, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, MLA Ravindra Phatak, MHADA vice-president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal were present.