Commercial buildings must be disabled-friendly: Bombay HC tells BMC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to grant approvals to commercial buildings only after ensuring that they have various facilities for differently-abled persons.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre gave the direction while hearing two petitions filed by interior designer Nisha Jamvwal and advocate Abha Singh over the lack of wheelchair access and other facilities for differently-abled persons in some commercial buildings.

While hearing the pleas, the court expressed concern over the lack of ramps and other facilities inside the premises of several commercial buildings to make them more friendly for differently-abled people.