Prosecution seeks 5-day custody for P. Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi: The prosecution on Thursday sought five-day custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday night in connection with the INX media case.

The custody was sought by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Rouse Avenue court where Chidambaram was brought under heavy security from the CBI headquarters. During the court hearing, the prosecution said that the investigation has revealed that a payment of $5 million was made by Indrani Mukherjea, an accused in the case.