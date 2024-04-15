'Coins Of India': Book Showcasing Numismatist Dr Navin Shah’s Collection Of 2600 Rare Coins Released |

Mumbai: Hinduja Group chairman Ashok Hinduja launched a book ‘Coins of India’ based on Indian American numismatist Dr Navin Shah’s collection of over 2600 rare coins spanning 600 BC to 2022 AD representing several dynasties, Mughals and British rule.

The treasure trove of coinage from 600 BC to post-independence of India has been researched, documented and compiled into the book by author and archaeologist Manish Verma. The book includes important maps to understand the territories of the dynasties and rulers of the rich Indian history.

“History in India has no monetary value. India has not preserved its rich and glorious cultural legacy for the new generation. No one seems to be interested in the intrinsic value of the coins and their rule in history and culture,” rued Dr Shah.

“The book is a comprehensive guide to the rich history of Indian coins describing the evolution of coinage itself and showing its significance in economic history, evolution of Indian currency through the ages as well as cultural and political history of the respective period,” he said.

The 2600 rare coins collection represents all the ruling dynasties including the extremely rare coins from the 3 BC era of the Kumudsena rulers of Ayodhya.

“Most coins in the collection are in mint condition. The local and imperial punch-marked coins, early uninscribed cast copper of Satavahanas, Kushanas, Western Kshatrapas, Indo Greek, British India silver coins and post-independence commemorative coins are amongst the 2600 coins representing each era of Indian history,” explained the leading numismatist expert Manish Verma.