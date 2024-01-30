Author Sandeep Singh Releases Two Books on Indian Temples

On the 75th Republic Day of India, January 26, author Sandeep Singh released two of his books – Temple Economics (vol 1) and A Decade for Temples (vol 2). The books are the result of Singh’s painstaking research for several years.

The volumes were released by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, Incharge Dept of Foreign Affairs of BJP, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor – Mumbai University, and Kamal Poddar, MD Choice International.

“Though Sandeep has taken four years to write the book, it is being published at the right time. The book will help the current and future generations to look at the mandir (temple) from a new perspective,” said Dr Chauthaiwale, during the book release event held at Mumbai University, Kalina campus.

Seconding Chauthaiwale and adding Dr Kulkarni, said, “It is time to research and study mandir-based economics. Temples have had a huge impact on the Indian economy; it has taken a hit for the last few centuries. Mumbai University is planning a course on Temple Management. This book will be of great help.”

Speaking on the occasion, Poddar, said that temples have a huge impact on Indian society. He gave the example of Khatu Shyamji Mandir in Rajasthan. “This mandir has connected various generations who have migrated out of Rajasthan with the Rajasthan. Migrants visit the mandir at least once every year,” he added.

Singh said that during Covid neither the Central government nor any State government mentioned there was a shortage of funds but still, there was demand to take money from temples. This motivated Singh to write the book, Temple Economics, to provide insights into the temple-based economy. The second volume, A Decade for Temples, talks about expectations from devotees for the betterment of temples.