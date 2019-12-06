CM reviews BMC projects under ‘Mumbai 2030’

Thackeray first visited the Disaster Management Cell and discussed various issues concerning the city, including setting up of a single planning authority for relaxation of slum-free Mumbai, and relaxation of rules for construction of affordable housing.

In a review meeting held at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Thursday, the CM held discussions on financial support the BMC projects, preparation to tackle weather change, construction of subway tunnel in flood prone areas, pulling out BEST from its losses and rid Mumbai roads of potholes. Municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi made the presentation on Gargai Dam Project, Mumbai Drainage Project, Mumbai coastal Road Project, Goregaon Mulund Link Road etc.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the CM wanted to ensure that city is prepared for December 6, when lakhs of followers will visit Chaitya Bhoomi on death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The IMD has said that there is a likelihood of light rains and breeze even on Friday. The BMC said it is prepared for all circumstances.