Uddhav Thackeray cancels stamp duty waiver to RSS-linked research facility approved by Fadnavis govt

The Nagpur-based research facility was exempted from paying stamp duty and registration charges for its 105-hectare land deal by the Fadnavis government on September 9, ahead of the State Assembly polls. The foundation aims to promote research for the 'Bharatiya context', according to its official website, reported the Indian Express.

There are reports that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed a review of all projects approved by the Fadnavis government in the last six months. Thackeray is also learnt to have directed government officials to not clear payments for the projects till clearance is given.

There has been massive acrimony and bitterness between BJP on one side and Shiv Sena on the other as the two parted ways after the election and now Shiv Sena is in the driver's seat. Similarly, Congress and NCP are itching to get back at the BJP. Immediately after taking over as CM, Thackeray announced that the Metro shed at Aarey Colony has been put on hold. The project had become hugely controversial.