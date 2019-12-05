Uddhav Thackeray cancels stamp duty waiver to RSS-linked research facility approved by Fadnavis govt

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has once again reversed a decision taken by the previous BJP-led government. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has now overturned a duty waiver granted to the Nagpur-based Research for Resurgence Foundation (RRF).
According to Indian Express, this Nagpur-based foundation is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government on September 9 had approved a proposal exempting the foundation from payment of stamp duty and registration charges or a property transaction. The Research for Resurgence Foundation (RRF) is founded by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, which is linked with RSS.
The Nagpur-based research facility was exempted from paying stamp duty and registration charges for its 105-hectare land deal by the Fadnavis government on September 9, ahead of the State Assembly polls. The foundation aims to promote research for the 'Bharatiya context', according to its official website, reported the Indian Express.
There are reports that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed a review of all projects approved by the Fadnavis government in the last six months. Thackeray is also learnt to have directed government officials to not clear payments for the projects till clearance is given.
There has been massive acrimony and bitterness between BJP on one side and Shiv Sena on the other as the two parted ways after the election and now Shiv Sena is in the driver's seat. Similarly, Congress and NCP are itching to get back at the BJP. Immediately after taking over as CM, Thackeray announced that the Metro shed at Aarey Colony has been put on hold. The project had become hugely controversial.
