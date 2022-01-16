CM Uddhav Thackeray to virtually inaugurate pitches at Centre of Excellence in Kharghar tomorrow

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate pitches at the Centre of Excellence in Kharghar developed by CIDCO virtually at 11 on Sunday.

The pitches will be one of the venues for practice and training for teams participating in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.

The Centre of Excellence located at Kharghar Hill is spread over 19 acres and it has world-class facilities.

The AFC tournament is set to begin on January 20 and matches will be played in stadiums at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul, the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai and the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

However, two venues, one in Nerul and another in Kharghar have been chosen as practice and training grounds.

