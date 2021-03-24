CM Uddhav Thackeray thanks Centre for allowing vax shots to all above 45 years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Union Cabinet has accepted his demand for COVID 19 vaccination of people above 45 years of age. The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted,’’ In a recent video conference with Hon PM Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray had requested to open up COVID vaccination for all those over 45 years of age. The Union Cabinet has today decided to open it up for citizens over 45 years, for which the Hon CM has thanked them.’’ So far (as on March 22) 45,91,401 people have been vaccinated in the state.

Thackeray on March 17 amid rising coronavirus cases in the state had urged Modi to allow all people over the age of 45, with or without comorbidities, to get vaccinated. He had made a strong case for the say citing that a large number of youngsters are infected with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thackeray had also appealed to the Centre to allow more vaccination centres and had sought the state run Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation be permitted to produce vaccines.

Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is recovering from the pandemic, in a tweet said, ‘’ On 17th CM Uddhav Thackeray ji requested the Centre in the PM-CMs’ VCto open up the vaccination drive to everyone above 45 years old. Today the Union Health Ministry has opened up to everyone above 45. Such coordination is welcome and indeed healthy for the nation.’’

The Centre’s nod comes at a time when the government aims to vaccinate 1.77 crore people with the first dose by May and the second by June. The government has said that 2.20 crore Covidshield and Covaxin vaccines are required. This is to administer eligible persons including those above 60 years and those with comorbidities and also frontline workers.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he has urged the union health minister to supply 20 lakh vaccines every week. The state government will now seek more supply of vaccines as the vaccination for all those over 45 years of age has been approved.