CM Uddhav Thackeray gives 14 simple and safe lockdown tips to combat coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, set the example of social distancing by holding a crucial meeting with ministers and officers to review the spread of coronavirus in the state and the implementation of a comprehensive disaster management plan during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The move came after the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 125 after three cases were reported in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur.

Thackeray has repeated his call to the citizens to stay at home and cooperate the government to fight the war against the virus.

He also gave simple and safe lockdown tips in combating the pandemic.

Here are the 14 simple and safe lockdown tips given by Uddhav Thackeray:

1. Shoppers should queue outside shops and maintain safe distance from others.

2. Only one person should go out to shop for necessities like groceries, vegetables and medicines.

3. Always wear a proper mask when you go out to shop for necessities.

4. Maintain safe distance from shop staff while picking up your shopping and making payments.

5. Do not touch anything unnecessary with your bare hands when you are outside the house.

6. If stopped by police, please explain your reason to be out on the road.

7. To reduce crowding and the risk of infection, shop owners should take orders on WhatsApp and give customers a pick-up time.

8. Those working in essential services should carry their employment ID at all times.

9. Send drivers, household staff etc. on paid leave. They are likely to get infected while traveling and pass the infection to you.

10. Always maintain safe distance from delivery personnel. Take delivery of goods by requesting them to be placed on the floor.

11. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after coming back from shopping and taking home delivery.

12. Reserve a bag for shopping and keep it separately.

13. Avoid public transportation and reduce the risk of infection.

14. If you show symptoms of infection, immediately isolate yourself from your family members and call the helpline.