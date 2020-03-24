Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray urges police to show restraint in lockdown implementation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured the citizens of the state that the crisis is severe but the government is strong enough to take the situation head-on.

Thackeray also urged the people to strictly follow the government orders and remain indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Uddhav also urged the police to show restraint in implementation of the curfew.

Uddhav said a nationwide curfew has been imposed, however, essential goods will be available.

“Transportation of essential goods should not be curbed,’’ he noted.He thanked the central government for extending their cooperation in suspending domestic air travel.

He also thanked the Centre for extending time to file returns and sanctioning more testing laboratories in the state.