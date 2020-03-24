Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray urges police to show restraint in lockdown implementation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday assured the citizens of the state that the crisis is severe but the government is strong enough to take the situation head-on.
Thackeray also urged the people to strictly follow the government orders and remain indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Uddhav also urged the police to show restraint in implementation of the curfew.
Uddhav said a nationwide curfew has been imposed, however, essential goods will be available.
“Transportation of essential goods should not be curbed,’’ he noted.He thanked the central government for extending their cooperation in suspending domestic air travel.
He also thanked the Centre for extending time to file returns and sanctioning more testing laboratories in the state.
The district borders have already been closed; however, transportation of essential goods, agriculture and food grain transportation will continue during the nationwide 21-day lockdown.
Further, agriculture related works will not be stopped, and the transportation of agricultural produce and good grains will continue without any interruption.
Earlier on Tuesday, during a raid 25 lakh masks worth Rs15 crore were seized by the Mumbai crime branch. Out of the 25 lakh masks almost 3.25 lakh masks were N95 masks which are recommended by the experts for preventing against the virus.
Taking cognisance of this, Chief Minister thanked the police for nabbing the hoarders. “Such things will not be tolerated,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 107 after 5 from Mumbai and 1 from Ahmednagar tested positive for the deadly virus.
