CM Thackeray asks collectors to register migrant workers returning from home states

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the district collectors to register the names of migrant workers, who are returning from their respective home states, and take necessary precautions to avoid spread of Covid-19 infection.

Thackeray asked the district collectors to prepare a comprehensive data of such migrant workers seeking details from industrial units, contractors in a time bound manner so that their tests can be done and they can be sent to quarantine or isolation facilities.

Thackeray held separate meetings with the representatives of industry and trade unions and urged them to prepare the Covid-19 compatible work procedures expecting the third wave. He made it categorically clear that the government does not want the operations at the industrial units to be closed but it certainly expects proper compliance of Covid-19 protocol.

The Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has welcomed Thackeray’s directives. MNS leader Nitin Sardesai however, emphasized the need for effective implementation so that a proper register is maintained in each district of migrant workers after they return from their home states.