CM Shinde inaugurates 2nd phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway

Shirdi: The second phase of Mumbai - Nagpur Expressway, between Shirdi and Bharvir (17 kms off Igatpuri) was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The stretch opened on Friday spans 80 km, of the 701 km of overall Expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur. Now, only 100 km of portion between Bharvir and Mumbai remains to be completed. The first phase was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022.

Cost of the 2nd phase of 80 km Rs 3,200 crore

The second phase of the Expressway has 7 major bridges, 18 minor bridges, 53 underpasses, 3 interchanges, 56 toll booths, 6 weigh bridges among others.

The cost of the second phase of 80 km is Rs 3,200 crore.

Touted as a game changer project as it connects 24 districts of Maharashtra from the regions of North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. This green field alignment passes through 392 villages in 26 talukas of 10 districts.

With the opening of the second phase, the travel time taken between Shirdi and Nashik will come down by half to five to six hours instead of over 12 hours, so far.

"It is proposed to set up 18 agricultural development centres along the entire Expressway stretch," said a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official.

