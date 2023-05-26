MSRDC moots idea to have 4 helipads along Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway

Four helipads for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway | FPJ

To tackle potential emergency situations, including fatal accidents, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is planning to have four helipads along the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg.

As per the plans being chalked out, the first helipad will come up between Khardi and Igatpuri, near the tunnel section. This portion of the expressway is under construction.

Officials yet to finalise location for fourth helipad

The second will be at Shirdi and another at Aurangabad. The MSRDC officials are yet to finalise the location for the fourth helipad. It is believed that it will be in the Vidarbha region, between Aurangabad and Nagpur. An air ambulance facility will be set up at these helipads for accident victims to receive treatment within the golden hour.

CM to inaugurate second phase of Samruddhi Mahamarg

In the last decade, the MSRDC had made attempts to have an air ambulance facility along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as well. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has similar plans along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Today (May 26), the second phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The second phase of 80km is between Shirdi and Bharvir, which lies between Igatpuri and Nashik. With this, of the 701km expressway, 600km is now open for vehicular traffic.

On December 11, 2022, the portion between Nagpur and Shirdi was inaugurated. The balance 100km between Bharvir and Thane is expected to be ready by March 2024.