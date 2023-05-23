Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to inaugurate Shirdi-Bharvir stretch of Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik on May 26

Representative image |

Mumbai: On Friday, another 80 km of Mumbai – Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The to-be-opened stretch is between Shirdi and Bharvir near Nashik and has been ready since March. This portion does not have a hilly terrain, hence, the vehicles will be permitted to accelerate upto 120 kmph.

Bharvir to Igatpuri stretch to be completed soon

“Once this portion is opened for traffic, it will leave only about 101 km stretch between Bharvir and near Thane,” said a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official. Sometime next month, the MSRDC plans to finish the construction on the stretch between Bharvir and Igatpuri.

Shirdi-Nagpur stretch was inaugurated in Dec 2022 by PM Modi

The 520 km stretch between Shirdi and Nagpur was inaugurated on December 11, 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire corridor that connects Mumbai with Central India passes via Maharashtra’s ten districts in Maharashtra – Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane.

The road link is said to be a game changer, especially for the state’s hinterland, as more investments can be attracted with improved connectivity, thereby generating additional employment opportunities.

Many fatal accidents reported on highway since inauguration

Though the stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi is gradually becoming popular among motorists, there has been a surge in the number of fatal accidents. As per the data shared by the State Highway Police last week, road hypnosis is one of the prime causes of the mishaps.

Since its inauguration in December up to April 30, 39 people have lost their lives and 143 suffered various degrees of injuries in the 358 accidents. There have also been multiple instances of wildlife getting run over by the moving traffic.

Road hypnosis, also called as white line fever, is an altered mental state faced by drivers due to “automaticity” or remaining physically and mentally inactive during a certain process.