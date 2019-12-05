CM, ministers insulting BR Ambedkar: BJP

BJP leader Bhai Girkar on Wednesday claimed the CM and ministers from the Congress and NCP gave the meeting a miss.

“This is an insult to Dr Ambedkar as except Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena, no other senior minister turned up for the meeting organised for planning the December 6 event,” said Girkar, an MLC.

The BJP leader alleged the Congress “never respected” Ambedkar even when he was alive. “The Congress had not supported Ambedkar in an election that time. No wonder they still continue to insult him,” he said.

The Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also comprises the Congress and NCP.

(With inputs from Agencies)