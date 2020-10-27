CM lacks vision for Maharashtra, claims BJP MP Narayan Rane

Mumbai: A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s attack, the former Shiv Sena leader and now the BJP MP Narayan Rane lashed out at the former saying that he does not have a vision for Maharashtra. Rane criticised Thackeray over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and reiterated that the Bollywood actor did not commit suicide but was murdered.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) has given his son a clean chit himself. It is surprising. CBI has not submitted its conclusive report yet and he has declared himself innocent. I have said it before as well - Sushant did not die by suicide, he was murdered,’’ said Rane in his interaction with media. He went on to add that the culprits will be arrested one day.

‘’How long will you try to hide things or use police to protect your own son?" asked Narayan Rane.

Further, Rane targeted Thackeray saying whether the CM knows GDP, economy and the Constitution of India. On Thackeray’s statement that GST has failed and the Centre should consider reverting back to the previous tax system, Rane said that GST was introduced after extensive talks between the Centre and the states.

Rane said at the Shiv Sena’s customary Dussehra rally, Thackeray did not mention about development works nor about the coronavirus pandemic. Already 43,000 patients died in Maharashtra. Doesn't the moral responsibility fall on the chief minister?’’ he asked.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena retorted Rane’s charges. Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said Rane’s medical test should be done. On the other hand, former minister Arjun Khotkar said what one can expect from Rane who had backstabbed Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray in the past.

Khotkar took a strong objection to Rane’s allegations against Thackerays and the use of his language.