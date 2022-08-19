CM Eknath Shinde’s devotional day out: First Pro-Govinda League to be held in Bhayandar | FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde registered his presence at the Dahi Handi celebration organised by a legislator- Geeta Jain in Bhayandar.

“We have declared Dahi Handi as an adventure sport and the inaugural edition of the Pro-Govinda League (PGL) will be held in Bhayandar,” announced Shinde.

In a sarcastic remark, Shinde went on to say that one and a half months back, his team also broke a very tough Handi with the support of 50-layers. On this occasion, Shinde also visited the nearby Jain temple and took the blessings of revered monks. Municipal commissioner - Dilip Dhole, legislator- Pratap Sarnaik and district BJP chief - Adv. Ravi Vyas was also present. Notably, Geeta Jain was a part of the 50-member MLA group that had raised a banner of revolt against the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led- MVA government.

The chief minister attended a couple of Dahi Handi celebrations in the twin city.

