CM Eknath Shinde to chair meeting in Mumbai to discuss 'agrarian crisis' after unseasonal rains across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday will chair a meeting to discuss the 'agrarian crisis' the state is facing after the unseasonal showers.

Reportedly, CM Shinde will discuss remedial measures and the issue of compensation to the farmers after crop damages.

The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

