e-Paper Get App

CM Eknath Shinde hoists flag, says Maha govt committed to extend reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde in I-Day speech urges residents of state to contribute in development of Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's priority is to work for the common man and it is committed to extending the reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes, Maratha and Dhangar communities.

Speaking on the country's 76th Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the state secretariat as the CM for the first time, Shinde said several parts of the state have witnessed floods due to heavy rainfall.

"We started working from day one and our priority is to work for the common man, farmers, the working class," he said.

"The government is committed to extending the benefits of reservation to the OBCs, Maratha and Dhangar (shepherd) communities," he added.

The CM said 15 lakh hectares of land in 28 districts of the state has been affected due to floods. The assistance to the affected people has been doubled, he said.

"To find a permanent solution to the floods, we are undertaking a programme of deepening and desilting of rivers in a scientific manner," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiCM Eknath Shinde hoists flag, says Maha govt committed to extend reservation benefits to OBCs, Marathas

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2022: Indian Navy warships hoist tricolour across six continents, three oceans

Independence Day 2022: Indian Navy warships hoist tricolour across six continents, three oceans

Citizen rights: Roles and responsibilities of Central and state agencies in Mumbai

Citizen rights: Roles and responsibilities of Central and state agencies in Mumbai

Mumbai: MahaRERA moves to empower home buyers

Mumbai: MahaRERA moves to empower home buyers

Mumbai: Banker wanting to get Fastag recharge loses Rs 7 lakh in cyber-fraud

Mumbai: Banker wanting to get Fastag recharge loses Rs 7 lakh in cyber-fraud

‘Will oppose bid to malign Gandhi, Nehru’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre on Independence Day

‘Will oppose bid to malign Gandhi, Nehru’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre on Independence Day