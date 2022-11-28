CM Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in railway bridge accident

12 injured in after railway bridge was collapsed in Nagpur. |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the woman who died after falling on the railway track when a part of a foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district.

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 others were injured as they fell on a railway track after a portion of the overpass (FOB) collapsed at Balharshah railway station in the district of eastern Maharashtra on Sunday.

Shinde expressed grief over the incident and stated that the government will take care of the injured persons' medical expenses.

13 people fell around 20 feet down

A large number of passengers were using the FOB in order to catch a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, 13 people fell around 20 feet on the railway track, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

It was stated that one of the victims died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to the Central Railway, the pre-cast slab of the FOB connecting platforms 1 and 2 of the railway station collapsed, but the remaining portion of the bridge is intact.

The railway authorities had announced a financial aid package of Rs 1 lakh for the grievously-injured and Rs 50,000 for the other injured.