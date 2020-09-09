Clash of COVIDIOTS: Shiv Sena, Karni Sena, RPI members throng Mumbai airport to greet Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.

Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena had also gathered in support of the actor. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.

Amid the chaos, party workers pumped with adrenaline to greet Ranaut, gave social distancing a toss.

Scores of individuals were seen with their masks down, standing in close proximity, fearless of the COVID-19 pandemic.