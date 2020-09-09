Will BMC quarantine Kangana Ranaut when she comes to Mumbai? Here’s what we know so far

Prior to her Mumbai visit, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was asked to provide a sample for a coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh.

However, the sample drawn for the test failed. The test results of her sister Rangoli Chandel and assistant were negative.

According to reports, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi drew fresh samples of the sisters. The duo tested negative one again after the results were declared around midnight, after which they left for Chandigarh by road.

Ranaut will be taking a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. She is expected to reach around 1:30 pm.

Ranaut had moved to her parental house in Mandi district from her cottage in Manali.