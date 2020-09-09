Will BMC quarantine Kangana Ranaut when she comes to Mumbai? Here’s what we know so far

Prior to her Mumbai visit, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was asked to provide a sample for a coronavirus test in Himachal Pradesh.
However, the sample drawn for the test failed. The test results of her sister Rangoli Chandel and assistant were negative.
According to reports, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi drew fresh samples of the sisters. The duo tested negative one again after the results were declared around midnight, after which they left for Chandigarh by road.
Ranaut will be taking a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. She is expected to reach around 1:30 pm.
Ranaut had moved to her parental house in Mandi district from her cottage in Manali.
Now, according to a report by Times of India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that they will quarantine the actress for her stay of over seven days.
Mumbai Police have made adequate security arrangements near the airport ahead of the actress’s arrival, an official said on Wednesday.
Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expected to reach here in the afternoon.
"We have made adequate security arrangements near the airport to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.
Ranaut recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir (PoK). She also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.
The actress had also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.
The Centre earlier this week decided to give her 'Y-plus' security.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said workers of his Republican Party of India (A) will provide protection to Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai.
With inputs from Agencies
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)