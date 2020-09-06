Mumbai to remain warm for next one week

Mumbai: The weather conditions for the next one week can be a little exasperating for Mumbaikars as the mercury level is set to rise.

From last Monday, the average temperature of the city has already risen by a degree and the city is experiencing humid conditions. Mumbai and its adjoining areas received a good amount of rainfall during the month of August. However, as September arrived, there has been no rainfall in the last one week, which led to the rise in level of humidity.

"There has been a rise in temperature and humidity, the weather is likely to stay like this at least for the next one week," said Mahesh Palawat, Vice Preseident, Skymet Weather.

"Due to the rise in humidity, thunder clouds have also developed which may cause patchy rainfall in some of the isolated pockets of the city, but there's no possibility of heavy rainfall for at least next two weeks," stated Palawat.

He also urged Mumbaikars to be cautious about their health conditions as the sudden rise in temperature which is accompanied by patchy rains can affect their health.