Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai

In the wake of the Maharashtra government allotting land at a nominal rate in Ulwe for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Balaji and Padmavati temples, citizens have demanded a comprehensive survey of unauthorised religious structures across Navi Mumbai.

Residents and social activists have urged the authorities to identify, document and categorise all unauthorised religious places through a detailed survey before taking any policy decision on regularisation or relocation.

Several religious structures have existed for years without legal approval, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Belapur hill region. Activists have pointed out that many of these structures violate environmental and planning regulations and have led to degradation of natural landforms.

Social activist Sudhir Dani said that the first step should be a transparent and time-bound survey to assess the legality, age, size and public utility of each structure. Based on the findings, religious places that meet regulatory norms and serve public interest could be considered for alternative authorised plots, similar to the concession granted to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

He added that without a proper survey, any decision would remain arbitrary and could further complicate legal and environmental issues. Some organisations have already approached the courts, making a scientific and documented survey all the more necessary, activists said.

