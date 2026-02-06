 Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCitizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai

Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai

The state’s decision to allot land for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temples has triggered demands for a comprehensive survey of unauthorised religious structures in Navi Mumbai. Activists say many violate planning and environmental norms, especially in sensitive zones like Belapur hills.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Temple in Ulwe | file photo |

In the wake of the Maharashtra government allotting land at a nominal rate in Ulwe for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Balaji and Padmavati temples, citizens have demanded a comprehensive survey of unauthorised religious structures across Navi Mumbai.

Residents and social activists have urged the authorities to identify, document and categorise all unauthorised religious places through a detailed survey before taking any policy decision on regularisation or relocation.

Several religious structures have existed for years without legal approval, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Belapur hill region. Activists have pointed out that many of these structures violate environmental and planning regulations and have led to degradation of natural landforms.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop
Rajasthan News: Pigeon Flies Away With ₹1 Lakh Gold Chain In Nagaur Jeweller’s Shop

Social activist Sudhir Dani said that the first step should be a transparent and time-bound survey to assess the legality, age, size and public utility of each structure. Based on the findings, religious places that meet regulatory norms and serve public interest could be considered for alternative authorised plots, similar to the concession granted to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.

He added that without a proper survey, any decision would remain arbitrary and could further complicate legal and environmental issues. Some organisations have already approached the courts, making a scientific and documented survey all the more necessary, activists said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Citizens Seek Survey Of Unauthorised Religious Structures In Navi Mumbai
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3...
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3...
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...