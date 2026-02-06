Power Play Intensifies Ahead Of Bhiwandi Mayor Election As BJP Declares Candidate, Date Still Uncertain

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Bhiwandi: Political maneuvering has intensified in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) as parties engage in aggressive negotiations ahead of the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections. Despite no party securing a clear majority, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone ahead and announced its mayoral candidate, even as uncertainty over the election date continues due to administrative delays.

Election Notification Pending

More than 22 days have passed since the BNMC election results were declared on January 16, but no official notification or ordinance regarding the mayoral election has been issued by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. Civic officials said that repeated correspondence has been sent, but formal instructions are still awaited, leaving the election process in limbo.

BJP Candidate Announcement

Amid this uncertainty, the BJP on Friday announced Narayan Chaudhary as its mayoral candidate. However, confusion erupted after social media posts surfaced claiming that Sumit Patil, nephew of former Union minister Kapil Patil, was also being projected as the BJP’s mayoral face. The developments indicate possible internal factionalism within the party ahead of the crucial vote.

Rival Claims, Internal Rifts

Adding to the political heat, former Union minister Kapil Patil publicly asserted that the BJP would form the civic leadership, while Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) deputy leader and former MLA Rupesh Mhatre announced that his party was confident of installing its own mayor. Meanwhile, the Congress, the single largest party in the House, has failed to declare even its group leader due to internal differences and ongoing negotiations with potential allies. A similar silence prevails within the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) regarding its official leadership in the House.

Group Registrations Completed

On the organisational front, corporators from the BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) have completed formalities by registering their group strength at the Konkan Bhavan.

Secular Front Losing Steam

Earlier, under the leadership of SP MLA Rais Shaikh, Congress, NCP (SP) and SP had floated the Bhiwandi Secular Front and staked claim to the mayor’s post. However, with SP corporators distancing themselves from the front, the alliance now appears to be losing momentum. Smaller outfits such as the Konark Vikas Aghadi and Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (Ekta Manch) have also stepped up their strategies.

Numbers In The House

In the 90-member civic body, Congress holds 30 seats, BJP 22, NCP (SP) 12, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 12, SP 6, Konark Vikas Aghadi 4, Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi 3, and one Independent. A minimum of 46 corporators is required to elect the mayor.

Unpredictable Final Outcome

With no clear majority, intense bargaining and allegations of horse-trading have surfaced, making the outcome unpredictable. As political equations shift rapidly, all eyes are now on the administration’s announcement of the election date, which will determine who ultimately takes the mayor’s chair in Bhiwandi.

